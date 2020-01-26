‘They’re here to steal two elections:’ Trump’s…

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 – Lawyers for President Donald Trump pushed back on Tuesday against the House of Representatives’ impeachment case as proceedings got under way in the U.S. Senate. Here are excerpts from their opening remarks.

WHITE HOUSE COUNSEL PAT CIPOLLONE:

“The only conclusion will be that the president has done absolutely nothing wrong, and that these articles of impeachment do not begin to approach the standard required by the Constitution. … There is absolutely no case.”

“They have delayed bringing this impeachment to this house for 33 days – 33 days to this body – and it’s time to start with this trial. It’s a fair process.”

“They’re not here to steal one election, they’re here to steal two elections.”

JAY SEKULOW, PRIVATE ATTORNEY FOR TRUMP:

“Why are we here? Are we here because of a phone call? Or are we here before this great body because since the president was sworn into office, there was a desire to see him removed?”

“We don’t waive executive privilege. And there is a reason we keep executive privilege and we assert it when necessary, and that is to protect, to protect the Constitution and the separation of powers.”

