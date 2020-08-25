Thiago Alcantara says Bayern did “terrific job” to win Champions

LISBON, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) — Midfielder Thiago Alcantara intensely celebrated the UEFA Champions League title won Sunday by Bayern Munich after their 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain at Estadio da Luz, in Lisbon.

Considered one of the best players in the decision, the Italian naturalized Spaniard highlighted the team’s joint work.

“We were having a wonderful year and we are deserved winners. I am the happiest man in the world for playing in this team, winning this way and being part of this wonderful group,” said Alcantara.

Asked what Bayern Munich’s secret was, he preferred to point out that the merits were “from the whole team, not only from those on the field but from those who came in as well. We did a terrific job to win that title. We were champions!”

Another player who entered the middle of the match and put the Parisian goal in danger was the Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho, who said he was “happy as hell” to get a title of this magnitude in his farewell to the German club since he belongs to Barcelona and returns to Spain for the next season.

“We are living in a crazy year. Nobody expected this, and I hope everything will return to normal. It was a year of ups and downs, but I never stopped working. It was my last game with this shirt and we had a great campaign. We are all to be congratulated,” he commented.

“I will be back with a lot of desire. Winning titles is always the goal. Champions are Europe’s main competition. It took a while, but it came,” celebrated the midfielder. Enditem