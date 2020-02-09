Third person with coronavirus in UK thought to have…

The third person to be diagnosed with coronavirus in the UK is believed to have caught the illness in Singapore.

The latest diagnosis comes as as health experts issued a new warning to travellers arriving from several Asian countries.

It has been reported that the third patient is a middle aged British man and is understood to be the first UK national to contract the disease.

The patient is thought to have been diagnosed in Brighton and was transferred St Thomas’ Hospital in London, where there is an infectious disease unit, on Thursday afternoon.

Health officials are not believed to be “contact tracing” people on any Asia-UK flight the latest sufferer may have travelled on.

Two other patients are still being treated at the Royal Victoria Infirmary infectious diseases centre in Newcastle.

The Government is now urging travellers from countries including Thailand, Singapore, Japan and South Korea to self-isolate if they begin to feel unwell.

Other countries on the list are Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Macau, as well as mainland China.

Anyone arriving from these locations should stay indoors and avoid contact with other people if they develop symptoms such as a cough, fever or shortness of breath, the advice warns.

The warning, posted on the Government website, says: “These countries have been identified because of the volume of air travel from affected areas, understanding of other travel routes and number of reported cases. This list will be kept under review.”

Until Thursday, this advice only related to people travelling from Wuhan in China.

The UK Foreign Office has advised Britons in China to leave if they are able to.

One is a student at the University of York, while the other is a family member.

They had travelled from China in the days before their diagnosis.

More than 80 UK citizens and family members who were the first to be quarantined at Arrow Park Hospital on the Wirral have been told they can leave next Thursday.

The group are spending 14 days in isolation but will be released next week as long as they remain symptom-free.

Meanwhile, Japanese authorities say 41 new cases of the coronavirus have been discovered on a quarantined cruise ship near Yokohama.

There are 78 people with British passports – including crew – on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, sources told the PA news agency.

“It’s going to be like a floating prison,” passenger David Abel lamented on Facebook.

He had set out on a 50th wedding anniversary luxury cruise but found himself in his cabin, eating a “lettuce sandwich with some chicken inside.”

There are no plans to fly anyone from the ship and back to the UK at the moment.

A separate ship in Hong Kong, the World Dream, has about 66 British passport-holders on board, officials told PA. Nobody on that ship has tested positive.

PA understands that passengers are unable to leave the ship but are not in quarantine and can move around freely on board.

The global death toll from coronavirus rose to 636 on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising to 31,161. Some 260 cases have been recorded outside China.

It emerged on Thursday that the Chinese doctor sanctioned by the authorities for issuing an early warning about the coronavirus has died from the illness.

The Wuhan Central Hospital said on its social media account that Dr Li Wenliang, a 34-year-old ophthalmologist, was “unfortunately infected during the fight against the pneumonia epidemic of the new coronavirus infection”.

Mr Li was reprimanded by local police for “spreading rumours” about the illness in late December, according to news reports.

At today’s #2019nCoV media briefing @DrMikeRyan was asked about reports that Dr Li Wenliang had passed away, and he expressed condolences. WHO has no information on the status of Dr Li. pic.twitter.com/59UzWpcfa7 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 6, 2020

The World Health Organisation tweeted: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr Li Wenliang. We all need to celebrate work that he did” on the virus.

Meanwhile, a newborn baby has become the youngest to be diagnosed with the disease.

Only a handful of children have come down with the new coronavirus, which has been most severe in older people.