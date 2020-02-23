Third time’s the charm? Soros AGAIN accuses Facebook of helping Trump re-election, demands Zuckerberg & Sandberg exit

Billionaire speculator George Soros has once again called for the de-platforming of Facebook leadership, accusing them of collusion with US President Donald Trump, after CEO Mark Zuckerberg begged for more government regulation.

“It goes without saying that I support government regulation of social media platforms,” Soros said in a letter to Financial Times published Tuesday, but added that Zuckerberg does not need government regulation to stop accepting all political advertising until after the November 2020 US election.

Facebook is unlikely to do so, the Paris-based oligarch wrote, accusing Zuckerberg of being “engaged in some kind of mutual assistance arrangement with Donald Trump that will help him to get re-elected” and repeating his demand for him and his COO Sheryl Sandberg to be “removed from control of Facebook.”

Mark Zuckerberg: Big Tech needs more regulation https://t.co/CyKwF97Cte — Financial Times (@FT) February 16, 2020

Soros’s angry missive was a response to Zuckerberg’s op-ed published the day before, in which the hapless head of the Menlo Park behemoth pleaded for some kind of government regulation that would establish clear lines on matters that “touch on fundamental democratic values” such as “elections” and “harmful content,” among others.

“I believe clearer rules would be better for everyone,” Zuckerberg wrote, apparently irritated by the stream of ever-shifting objections from parties and individuals who blame Facebook for losing elections and referenda they believed were rightfully theirs to win – the 2016 US presidential contest and Brexit, to name but two.

One of the most outspoken critics of Facebook has been Soros, the grey eminence of global ‘liberal’ causes, who first accused Zuckerberg of collusion with Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos last month. He followed that with a blistering New York Times op-ed at the end of January, demanding the exit of Zuckerberg and Sandberg “one way or another.”

Facebook’s rejection of Soros’s assertions as “just plain wrong” and unsubstantiated by evidence has obviously not deterred the ‘Open Society’ magnate from stating them again, and again, as evidenced by the op-eds and letters that keep coming.

Once celebrated by Democrats in the US – whom Soros is lavishly funding – for helping Barack Obama get elected, Facebook ended up in the doghouse after the 2016 election. Soros famously denounced it and other social media as a “menace” to society whose “days are numbered,” in a January 2018 speech in Davos.

Facebook responded by paying a PR firm to investigate Soros, something Sandberg admitted to in November 2018 – which may explain his ongoing vendetta against her.

