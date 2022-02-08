Thirteen million people in the Horn of Africa are suffering from severe drought as a result of hunger, according to the World Food Programme.

According to the World Food Program, the region is experiencing its driest conditions since 1981.

The World Food Program (WFP) said in a report released Tuesday that a severe drought in the Horn of Africa region has killed thousands of livestock and left millions of people hungry.

According to a report released by the World Food Programme’s regional office in Nairobi, Kenya, an estimated 13 million people in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia are facing severe hunger in the first quarter of this year.

According to the World Food Programme, Ethiopia’s severe drought has affected an estimated 5.7 million people, who are in need of food assistance.

In Kenya, where the drought was declared a national disaster in September of last year, 2.8 million people need help.

If humanitarian aid is not provided, the number of people in need in Somalia will rise from 3.5 million to 4.6 million between February and May this year, according to the report.

The drought, which has been blamed on failed rainy seasons, is said to have resulted in a high number of livestock deaths due to a lack of pasture and water shortages, forcing mass human migration and increasing conflict between communities as they compete for resources.

“Harvests are ruined, livestock are dying, and hunger is growing as recurrent droughts affect the Horn of Africa,” Michael Dunford, regional director of the WFP Regional Bureau for Eastern Africa, said.

“The situation necessitates immediate humanitarian action and consistent support in order to strengthen communities’ long-term resilience,” he said.

High cases of malnutrition, an increase in staple food prices, and a lack of demand for agricultural labor are all consequences of the drought and hunger situation.

WFP has announced the launch of its Regional Drought Response Plan for the Horn of Africa, which calls for (dollar)327 million to meet the immediate needs of 4.5 million people over the next six months and to help communities become more resilient to extreme climate shocks.