Thirteen people were injured and eight were rescued when the upstairs floor of the London pub Two More Years collapsed, trapping patrons in the rubble.

Thirteen people were hurt when a busy bar’s upstairs floor collapsed, trapping patrons beneath the rubble.

The mezzanine at Two More Years in Hackney Wick, East London, collapsed at 4.45pm this evening, prompting Met police to declare the situation a major incident.

Three of the 13 victims have potentially serious injuries, while the remaining ten have minor injuries.

The London Fire Brigade rescued eight people from the bar and transported them to hospitals and major trauma centers.

“There was just this sort of cracking kind of noise and dust started coming down,” a man who was in the venue at the time said.

“My friend and I just ran to the side, and it all came down in a matter of seconds.”

The man commented that it was fortunate that no one else was sitting directly beneath the mezzanine floor when it collapsed.

He saw one person being carried out on a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance, but he said the majority of the injured appeared to have minor cuts and bruises.

“Some of the spectators and players from our game at Stonewall FC were in this bar when the mezzanine collapsed,” Clapton Community FC wrote on Twitter.

We believe one person has been taken to the hospital, but no serious injuries have been reported as far as we know.”

“010 would not recommend being on the second floor of a bar when it collapses,” another punter said on Twitter.

“I’m fine (as is everyone else in the building from what I’ve heard), but it was terrifying.”

“Emergency services were called at 4:44pm to Roach Road, (hashtag)HackneyWick, to reports that part of a building had collapsed,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

“Several have resources have been dispatched to the scene.

“At the scene, paramedics are treating patients and collaborating with emergency services colleagues.

“The incident was declared a major incident, and a large number of people were evacuated to the local hospital.”

“Firefighters have conducted a systematic search of the building and rescued eight people from inside,” said London Fire Brigade Commander Sacha Clement, who is on the scene.

“They were trapped on the remaining portion of the mezzanine floor, and crews used a ladder to bridge the gap between the floor and the internal staircase, safely removing them from the structure.”

“We’re collaborating with our emergency services partners, and a number of people have been treated on the spot and transported to the hospital.”

