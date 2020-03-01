Thirteen years following 230 million dollars

William Browder continues to search the world for 230 million dollars that a mafia in Russia conned with collusion with senior officials of the administration of Vladimir Putin in a scandal that resulted in two arrests and the murder of the lawyer who at his request he was investigating it. His name was Sergei Magnitsky, he was 37 years old and after denouncing the involvement of police and public charges, he was arrested and appeared dead in a cell in which he had been confined for almost a year.

Magnitsky passed away in 2009, but the events date back two years before. Police entered the headquarters of Hermitage Capital, the investment fund of Browder, in Moscow, with the accusation that one of its subsidiaries had paid less than established. However, the Russian Treasury had just confirmed in writing to the magnate that in reality, he was entitled to a tax refund of 230 million dollars. He never charged them. The young lawyer’s conclusion was that in that entry and registration, documentation from the company that a criminal organization, the KOGC, used to supplant the tax identity and keep the money was taken away. Later, they would bleach it using an international network called Kluev, with tentacles in the form of banks and merchants around the world.

In Russia, the case was closed with the conviction of two low-ranking members of that criminal organization, but the death of the lawyer triggered an entire international movement whose greatest exponent is the “Magnitsky Act”, a law that allows goods to intervene in the United States and assets and prohibit access to the territory of foreigners suspected of violation of fundamental rights. The EU began technical work in December to equip itself with a similar mechanism.

But Browder is still looking for Justice. He hired a specialized group, put him to investigate and with the premise “follow the money”, he has been tracking the destiny that the 230 million could have in his eagerness to locate those responsible for a decade. When he finds something, he prosecutes it, so that there are already open causes for the laundering of the Magnitsky case funds in the United States, France, Holland, Belgium and now, in Spain.

The judge seeks 35 million in national territory

He tried it for the first time in 2014, pulling a thread that took him to Valencia and that was a dead end. In 2017 he knocked again at the door of the Spanish Justice and this time, with material to initiate proceedings. Anti-corruption took the witness and ended up isolating up to 35 million euros from Browder funds that would have been laundering in the country, Russian mafia by.

The case was placed in the hands of the National Court with a complaint in March 2019 and Browder himself has recently been called to testify, although not without incidents, because Russia, where the tycoon has gone from being one of the main investors private foreigners to non-grata person; maintains an international arrest warrant against him. It had, therefore, to be a discrete appearance.

According to the legal sources consulted by this newspaper, before Judge Ismael Moreno on February 10, Browder detailed how his societies were robbed in Russia, simulated the contraction of large debts, led to bankruptcy and claimed default. He also briefly explained how he pulled the thread of the two convicted and a corrupt policeman to end up unraveling a list of banks in Russia and other countries, especially Moldova Ukraine, Latvia and Estonia for which the 230 million were dispersed. The filtering of the so-called “Panama Papers” helped, as it revealed that the KOGC entered more than 800 million dollars from the Russian Treasury under the same pretext of tax refunds and that Putin’s personal friend cellist, Sergey Rolduguin, could Be involved in laundering.

Three money “trips” to Spain

But the money was still traveling and Spain, according to the Anti-Corruption complaint, arrived in three phases throughout 2008 and 2009. In the first, 16.8 million were transferred “in payments made for the purchase of real estate assets and other goods” from Russia, Moldova, Ukraine and Latvia through accounts of 15 screen companies. The second operation was articulated in 25 transfers from the Russian Treasury to the accounts of two residents, passing, again, by half a dozen entities before. Finally, 5.1 million euros landed on an account in Spain of a Russian citizen with the concept of “loans for the purchase of real estate.”

The challenge of the National Court is now to find those assets and trace their relationship with the fraud, following the money back to the origin of the Magnitsky case,.