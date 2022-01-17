This%20year,%2070%20of%20young%20people%20plan%20to%20start%20their%20own%20business.

This%20year,%2070%20of%20young%20people%20plan%20to%20start%20a%20business.

According to new research, 2022 may be the “year of the entrepreneur,” with 70% of young people planning to start a business in the next 12 months.

According to the study, 89 percent of Gen Z (those born between 1997 and 2012) want to start their own business, and 86 percent believe 2022 will be the year of the entrepreneur.

Of the 89 percent, 39 percent have no idea where to begin when it comes to starting a business, 34 percent are concerned about making a profit, and 22 percent lack the support they require to get started.

Socially responsible young people (67 percent want to solve a social problem with their endeavor) believe the pandemic has changed their perspective and made it more likely for people to work for themselves rather than for others.

The ‘great resignation’ appears to be on the cards, with 87 percent of those aged 16 to 25 preferring to be an entrepreneur to working for someone else, and 89 percent of Gen Zs believing that starting a business is a viable option.

Another 38% of those polled believe it’s because the pandemic inspired them to turn their hobby into a business.

While 37% said it taught them that life is too short to waste time doing something you don’t enjoy.

People want to be their own boss, according to a third of respondents (32%).

Fashion is the most popular industry for new business ventures, with 23% considering it.

Finance (19%), food and drink (17%), and social media (16%) come in second and third, respectively.

Edinburgh was named the UK’s entrepreneur capital, with 44% of respondents in the city owning and operating their own business.

Stoke-on-Trent (38%) came in second, followed by London (35%), and Manchester (34%).

When asked if they would prefer their child to be an entrepreneur over going down the corporate ladder, 75% said they would.

