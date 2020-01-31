This $13.95 concealer has been voted best in Australia

The Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Eye Eraser Concealer has been voted best concealer in Australia at Beauty Heaven’s annual Best in Beauty Awards for the second year in a row.

Priced at $13.95 and available in a number of shades, the product’s popularity is due to the ability to ‘treat and conceal puffiness, dark circles and crows feet.’

The item description says it uses a ‘powerful anti-oxidant formula with the buffing effect delivered by its microfibre applicator.’

Mentioned as the ‘holy grail’ of concealers, the product has received an average of four out of five stars online along with hundreds of positive reviews.

‘This is the best concealer! I’ve tried a lot of products and this is the only one that doesn’t crease under my eyes,’ one shopper said.

The item is also lightweight and very easy to use with a twist-release function on top and a tiny sponge applicator.

Not only can the concealer hide dark rings under the eyes but it can also be used to define the eyebrows to a sharp point by using a make-up brush.

Some of the ingredients included in the formula are eight different essential oils, a high concentration of Vitamin C, goji berry and a haloxyl molecule with ‘proven anti-inflammatory benefits.’

One user said they have dark circles under the eyes due to allergies, but the concealer is a powerful tool that can easily hide these rings.

‘The concealer product itself is quite powerful and blends well with my foundation,’ they said and gave the item five stars.

At the same beauty awards Estée Lauder’s Double Wear Stay-In-Place Makeup was found to be the best foundation on the market this year – priced at $59.

The foundation is popular among users for creating a flawless look that feels as though you’re not wearing makeup.

‘I have tried countless foundations, and none of them even come close to this one… It stays perfectly in place, doesn’t transfer and doesn’t oxidise,’ one user wrote.

Product description online says it is ‘fresh, natural, healthy and even-toned’, and it hydrates the skin while also concealing any blemishes, redness and pigmentation.

‘A lot of people complain that it looks cakey, but if you apply it with a damp sponge, it looks very natural, especially if you can go without powdering your cheeks,’ another user said.

Others added that it’s the ‘best foundation’ they’ve ever found, with some saying they have purchased a bottle every time they run out for the past two decades.

The runner-up in the best foundation category was MAC’s Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15, which costs $54.

Many said this foundation works fantastically well on oily skin, as it offers buildable but sheer coverage.

Both the Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Eye Eraser Concealer and Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Makeup foundation are available online or in selected stores.