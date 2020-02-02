This $20 moisturiser has been voted the BEST in Australia by thousands of women

The Clinique Moisture Surge 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator has been voted the best moisturiser by thousands of women on Beauty Heaven’s website.

Priced at $20 for a 15 millilitre jar, the American product’s popularity arose from its ability to replenish dehydrated skin cells and provide an ‘internal water source’.

With an average score of four out of five stars, some shoppers have commented saying the product feels amazing on their skin and absorbs quickly so makeup can be applied.

The item description says it ‘delivers a 152 per cent instant moisture boost and keeps skin almost twice as hydrated at the end of the day than it did before.’

As stated in the product name, the pink fragrance-free gel provides 72 long lasting hours of continuous hydration, even after cleansing the face at the end of the day.

This ‘auto-replenishing technology’ includes hyaluronic acid and activated aloe water – the product’s key ingredients.

One happy user of the product said ‘I have nothing negative to say at all.’

The same woman also wrote she discovered the product soon after realising her facial moisturiser at the time was causing her eyes to swell up every morning.

‘I decided it was time to find a good product that is non-irritating and fragrance free,’ she said.

The gel has a lightweight texture, allowing the skin to breathe while also hydrating it at the same time.

In addition to the face the gel can also be applied to dry cuticles, elbows and the ends of hair.

The Clinique moisture surge product is also allergy tested, non-acnegenic, oil-free and leaves a dewy, healthy glow.

The item available in four different sizes varying between a 15 millilitre jar for $20 and a 125 millilitre jar priced at $125.

‘My skin tends to be pretty dry, but this product has helped me so much,’ one shopper said.