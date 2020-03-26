This Adult ‘Kinder Inspired’ Easter Egg Marries Premium Chocolate With Sex Toys

Bored of cheap chocolate taking the shape of eggs every year that offer noting more than glitzy foil and the taste of disappointment? Then do we have the perfect Easter egg suggestion for you.

Sex toy brand Ricky.com is flogging a selection of premium Swiss milk chocolate Easter eggs for a hefty £45, with a sex toy tucked away inside. You’ll have to go to town on eating it out of there. There are five different variants, each one with a different toy inside.

It’s the world’s first Easter egg with a sex toy inside, which suggests either everyone missed the boat on a genius idea, or that people don’t want to buy their sex toys encased in chocolate from an adult online store. I guess we’ll find out what the answer is when the eggs go on sale this week, on March 11.

The “cock’s ticking” apparently, on the limited edition treats. The vibrator inside is random, so you can’t choose a specific one for your beau, but the five variants include the Oron Heart Stimulator, the Ricky Bullet Vibrator, the Nouveau Wand Massager, the Satisfyer Partner Plus Vibrator, or the award-winning Man.Wand Starter Vibrator. All of toys are full rechargeable so go nuts and take a minute to recharge while your toy does the same.