This Christmas, let’s do it safely.

Let’s have a safe Christmas this year.

Covid thrives in the cold, so now is the time to start preventing its spread so that we can all enjoy the holiday season.

Christmas is a wonderful time of year for decorating the tree, writing cards, wrapping presents, and carving the turkey.

It’s also a great time to socialize, whether you’re welcoming family into your home, enjoying parties with friends and colleagues, or looking for the perfect gift.

However, when making your Christmas plans, make sure that you and your loved ones are safe during the holiday season.

Despite the vaccine program’s incredible success – including booster shots – Covid remains a significant threat, and new rules have been implemented in England as a result of the new Omicron variant.

Because we huddle together inside because of the cold in the winter, the risk of becoming infected with Covid increases.

Indoors, coronavirus droplets can last much longer before being inhaled and infecting the recipient, who can then infect others.

That’s not a present that anyone wants.

It is, however, a very real possibility, thanks to our holiday customs.

We’re much more likely to run into Covid at this time of year because we tend to congregate in groups, whether it’s to sing carols at the local church, fight for the last Brussels sprout in the supermarket, or line up to see an in-store Santa.

We also prefer to celebrate with large groups of friends and family by taking crowded public transportation.

So now is the time to think about how you, your loved ones, and everyone else can stay safe this Christmas.

“While vaccines are offering us good protection, Covid-19 is still with us,” says Sir Patrick Vallance, the Government’s Chief Scientific Adviser.

“Stay safe this holiday season by taking simple but effective precautions like wearing a face mask in crowded indoor spaces, testing regularly, ventilating rooms where possible, and getting a booster or vaccine if offered.”

We can stop the virus from spreading and keep ourselves and others safe.”

This is what you must do:

