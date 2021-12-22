This Christmas, the best present you can give yourself and your family is a booster shot.

This Christmas, the best gift you can give yourself and your family is a booster shot.

THIS CHRISTMAS, I strongly advise Sun readers and everyone else in the UK to take extra precautions to protect themselves and their families from Covid.

Omicron continues to rise at a rate unheard of.

As a result, please continue to follow the instructions: wear a mask when necessary, open windows for ventilation, and take a test before visiting loved ones, especially if they are elderly or vulnerable.

The most important thing, however, is to get a shot.

While much is unknown, we do know that two is insufficient protection against Omicron.

To strengthen your immune system and protect yourself and your family, you need a booster.

So, please, get a booster if you haven’t already.

It’s also not too late if you haven’t had a shot in a while or are due one.

The best Christmas present you can give yourself is a vaccine, and encouraging family and friends to get vaccinated is the best thing you can do for them.

If you’re not boosted, I recommend that you stop what you’re doing and go to a walk-in clinic or make an appointment online.

But don’t take my word for it.

Take it from the thousands of Sun readers who have volunteered to join the Jabs Army.

Join them in their fight against Covid on a national scale, and get boosted right now.

