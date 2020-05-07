this crisis is “worse than Pearl Harbor”, says Donald Trump

The pandemic due to the new coronavirus has killed at least 260,546 people worldwide since its appearance in December in China, according to a report established by the Agence France-presse (AFP) from official sources Wednesday, May 6 at 9 p.m.

More than 3,710,240 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed in 195 countries and territories since the start of the epidemic. This number of diagnosed cases, however, only reflects a fraction of the actual number of infections, with a large number of countries testing only those cases requiring hospital care. Among these cases, at least 1,153,300 are now considered cured.

The United States is the most affected country in terms of both death and case numbers, with 73,095 deaths for 1.22 million cases. This is followed by the United Kingdom with 30,076 deaths for 201,101 cases, Italy with 29,684 deaths (214,457 cases), Spain with 25,857 deaths (220,325 cases), and France with 25,809 deaths (174,191 case). Among the countries hardest hit, Belgium is the one that deplores the highest number of deaths compared to its population, with 72 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Spain (55), Italy (49), the United Kingdom (44), and France (40).

Trump “worse than Pearl Harbor” crisis

The United States has again recorded more than 2,000 additional coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 73,095 since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University counts. Despite these figures, the White House has been focusing its message for several days on the ongoing deconfinement. In New York, the epicenter of the American epidemic, the number of additional deaths deplored every day has dropped sharply, but other outbreaks have emerged, such as the capital region of Washington.

The Covid-19 crisis is “Worse than Pearl Harbor”said the president. “It’s worse than the World Trade Center. “There has never been an attack of this nature. And it should never have happened “added Donald Trump.

He went on to attack China, the cradle of the pandemic, saying that “It should never have happened”. Beijing and Washington have indeed continued their exchange of invective: the head of the American diplomacy Mike Pompeo once again claimed to have “Significant evidence” that the Covid-19 had spread from a laboratory in Wuhan, central China, even though it admitted to having “No certainties”.

Endangered ethnic minorities in the UK

Black, Asian and other ethnic minorities living in the UK are two to three times more likely to die from the new coronavirus than the average, according to a study published by University College London. The analysis was carried out using official data issued by the British health authorities.

University researchers focused on patients who tested positive for the virus and died in English hospitals between 1er March and April 21, listed the British Public Health Service (NHS). Analysis of this data has shown that the risk of dying from the virus is “Two to three times higher” for black, Asian or other ethnic minorities than the general population.

Relaxed restrictions around the world

The Mauritania announced a reduction in measures against the spread of the coronavirus, including a reopening of markets from Thursday and a resumption of collective prayers on Friday. The curfew has been extended by two hours to now extend from 11 p.m. (local and GMT) to 6 a.m.

The Serbian parliament, for its part, voted to end the state of emergency declared on March 15. The Serbia has fulfilled all the conditions prescribed by the World Health Organization to relieve the measures in force, said Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, addressing the deputies. “For more than seven days, Serbia has had less than 5% infected (out of the number of tested), which is one of the main conditions for lifting the state of emergency. “

Federal government agreement German with the regions (Landers) plans to reopen from next week all the stores, including those of more than 800 square meters which were still closed, and all the schools. Restaurants and hotels will reopen regionally starting next week.

At Denmark The neighboring health authorities also believe that Covid-19 should disappear in the short term as a result of containment measures, but they still fear a second wave of the disease.

In Belgium, forced confinement continues to be relaxed, with reopening of non-essential businesses on Monday, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès announced. From Sunday, each family will be able to accommodate under their roof four people, family or friends, provided that they are ” always the same “.

Bundesliga to resume on May 15

Evidence of easing, the German government authorized the resumption of the Bundesliga behind closed doors from May 15. After the green light from political power, the German League (DFL) sent a circular letter to the 36 first and second division clubs.

“After assessing all the arguments, the DFL presidium decided today [mercredi] to resume competition in Bundesliga 1 and 2 from May 15 “, indicates this letter, first revealed by the newspapers Bild and Kicker.

Financial aid allocated or requested

Despite the easing measures, the economic crisis continues to rage. The International Monetary Fund has thus approved emergency financial assistance of 739 million dollars (684.4 million euros) for the Kenya. It has also granted aid of 491.5 million dollars (455.2 million euros) in favor ofUganda.

For their part, the natives of’Amazon called on the international community to constitute a “Emergency fund” five million dollars to protect them from coronavirus and prevent a “Ethnocide” guardians of the largest rainforest on the planet.

