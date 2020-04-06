This Custom Animatronic Baby Yoda Is an Absolute Marvel

Baby Yoda toys may be harder to come by than the fandom for this wrinkly green child would like. What is a Baby Yoda stan to do? Well, you could try making your own. But Grant Imahara probably has you beat.

Grant Imahara, formerly of Mythbusters, is a genius at design and tinkering. So it’s no surprise his animatronic Baby Yoda doll, built from scratch and recently showcased on his Instagram, is so impressive. Created with the power of 3D printing, mechanical design, programming, and probably the Force, this Baby Yoda is, above all else, convincing.

Pleased to present my newest creation: a fully animatronic Baby Yoda. Special thx to @SaltiestHime for silicone skin/paint/hair, @thelindsayjane for the coat and Project 842 for the digital model. Touring children’s hospitals starting in April! #BabyYoda #TheMandalorian #Starwars pic.twitter.com/XsDqGtEHt6

— Grant Imahara (@grantimahara) March 6, 2020

In the short videos posted on his Instagram, Imahara shows the Baby Yoda opening his eyes and mouth, perking up his ears, and pretends to feed the cute little alien child a biscuit. The sheer naturalness of the design is incredible. The animatronics don’t seem uncanny or creepy. It just… looks like Baby Yoda. If Lucasfilm ever needs a replacement for The Mandalorian, this is a good candidate.

Now that Imahara has built such an impressive replica, what’s he going to do with it? Well, he won’t be selling it or putting it on a shelf, for now at least. Instead, he plans on taking it to tour children’s hospitals. Aw, that’s sweet.

For more official Baby Yoda, The Mandalorian will return next autumn on Disney Plus.

Featured image: Disney/Lucasfilm