“This dependence has been hidden from public opinion”

INTERVIEW – Rosemary Gibson, an advisor to the Hastings Center biopharmacy think-tank, revealed the extent of China’s dependence on the US pharmaceutical industry.

Rosemary Gibson is the author of China Rx, a book that exposed the extent of China’s dependence on the US pharmaceutical industry.

LE FIGARO.- You have described in a book the great American dependence on China in terms of drugs. How worrying is the situation?

Rosemary GIBSON.- This addiction is very dangerous, the Chinese have already implied that they could use it as a weapon. Who would accept to depend on a single source of oil supply? The current crisis is a red flag. Thousands of generic drugs consumed in the United States depend on China for their active ingredients. And the Chinese also control almost all of the production of the chemical molecules that make up the active ingredients in our generic medicines – generics which today account for 90% of our consumption of medicines.

There is also India on the market, which has the