Lady Shiva, despite being incredibly cool, hasn’t gotten a lot of play in adaptations of the DC Universe. But she should: she’s a brilliant martial artist and the mother of Cassandra Cain, one of the Bat family’s most interesting characters. So a chance to see her square off in live action, even if it’s not official, is incredibly satisfying.

And this fan film, directed by Jed Carandang and starring Amber Myers as Batgirl, really nails that powerful martial artist vibe.