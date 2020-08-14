This fox gives her best impression of Elvis Presley with her lopsided smile

THIS fox shows she “ain’t nothing but a hound dog” as she gives her best impression of Elvis Presley.

The sly animal, nicknamed Foxy Loxy, has a smile like the King of Rock ’n’ Roll.

She has visited gardens in Rochford, Essex, for two years and clearly likes the limelight.

Photographer Paul Lunn, 40, said: “She is inquisitive and not shy at coming up to you.

“In this image, she was just about to lick her lips.”

Last month, we told how urban foxes are transforming to become more like domesticated dogs.

Their snout is getting shorter, wider and more robust to help them scavenge through bins.

Their head and brain is becoming smaller as it adapts to life among humans, researchers say.

And the males have become metrosexual — shrinking to almost the same size as the vixens.

on on or EMAIL [email protected]