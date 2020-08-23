This Guided Meditation Video is Full of Really Good Dogs

This year has us all frazzled as hell, and a little guided meditation is a good idea. But if that’s not your kind of thing, how about SpareRoom’s new video, which is a guided meditation accompanied by dogs?

LOOK HOW RELAXING THIS IS (sorry for caps, but now you’ll have to watch the video to calm down):

There’s also a version with subtitles, because doggos are very considerate like that:

Pet-friendly rental requests have gone through the roof this year, because pets relieve stress. Since landlords are generally really horrible about them (SpareRoom’s research said 92% of room ads won’t even CONSIDER tenants with pets), the company made the video for petless people to relax with slow-mo doggos.

Called Care of the Dog (a bit of a weak pun on ‘hair of the dog’), the videos were made with Clinical Psychologist Dr Cinzia Pezzolesi and last five blissful minutes.