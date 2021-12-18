This holiday season, a Sun-backed campaign will provide 250,000 meals to needy families.

Readers have donated £65,000 to Marcus Rashford of Manchester United and celebrity chef Tom Kerridge’s Full Time Meals Christmas.

The FareShare scheme, which was featured in The Sun last weekend, pays for the delivery of four meals for every £1 spent.

The cost is kept low because the charity obtains unsold food that would otherwise be thrown away.

Tom and Marcus thanked readers last night, saying they were “blown away” by your generosity.

“I am overwhelmed that our Full Time Meals Christmas campaign, which supports FareShare, has already reached 250,000 meals,” Tom told The Sun. “The difference this will make to so many people cannot be underestimated.”

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has donated to Full Time Meals and FareShare, and if you haven’t yet, please consider doing so; it will make a significant difference to so many people this Christmas.”

Marcus and Tom are asking people to donate £10 to fight hunger, which is the cost of these Christmas meals.

Fareshare.org.ukfulltime is a website where you can make a donation online.

You can also donate by texting 5FULL to 70580, 10FULL to 70580, or 20FULL to 70580.

Text messages will be charged at the donation rate plus one standard network rate.

Visit healthystart.nhs.uk for more information on the Healthy Start scheme.

