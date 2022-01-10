‘This is a piece of the Arctic in downtown DC,’ says a rare snowy owl as it soars above Washington.

WASHINGTON — A rare, resplendent visitor from the Arctic, a snowy owl, appears to be touring iconic buildings in the nation’s capital, enthralling birdwatchers who manage to catch a glimpse of the rare, resplendent visitor from the Arctic.

The snowy owl was first spotted on January 3, when a winter storm dumped eight inches of snow on the city, far from its summer breeding grounds in Canada.

Since then, it’s been seen flying around the Capitol Hill neighborhood in the evenings, landing on Union Station, the National Postal Museum, various Senate buildings, and Capitol Police headquarters.

About three dozen people in thick coats peered through binoculars at the football-sized bird with bright yellow eyes perched on the stone head of Archimedes, a famous ancient Greek mathematician carved above the train station entrance, late last week.

The city’s plentiful downtown rat population appears to be the nocturnal hunter’s target.

“Snowy owls are migrating from a part of the world where they see almost no humans, from completely treeless open Arctic tundra,” said Scott Weidensaul of the nonprofit Project SNOWStorm, which tracks snowy owl migration.

Every winter, owls migrate south from the Arctic, but the number varies, according to him.

A spike in the population of lemmings, their main food source, occurs every 3 to 5 years, resulting in a higher number of surviving owl chicks.

More birds migrate and migrate farther during those “irruption” years.

Weidensaul said that in most winters, snowy owls in North America don’t venture much further south than the Great Lakes or Cape Cod.

“In irruption years, they tend to go farther south than they would normally,” he explained.

“We’re seeing a lot of young snowy owls in the East and Upper Midwest right now, on their first migration.”

Snowy owls have been seen in Kansas, Missouri, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Maryland this winter, according to eBird, a nonprofit platform used by birdwatchers.

The Capitol Hill owl has attracted a few dozen birdwatchers every night since it was first spotted, hoping to spot the same owl species that delivers Harry Potter messages.

New birdwatchers and those who have been doing it for decades, such as Swiss Ambassador to the United States, Jacques Pitteloud, were among the onlookers.

