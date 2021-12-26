This is a trick I learned as an ice skating coach to prevent you from collapsing in front of your friends.

This is a trick I learned as an ice skating coach to prevent you from falling over in front of your friends.

THE HOLIDAY SEASON IS HERE, and if you’re going ice skating with friends or family anytime soon, here’s a tip to keep you from falling over.

Simply remembering this one piece of advice can help you avoid painful — and potentially embarrassing — ice falls.

I take pride in being able to help people of all ages glide across the ice with ease, having worked as an ice skating coach in New York for the past 16 years.

And, while learning to skate may seem intimidating to someone who has never set foot on ice before, it is actually quite simple if you follow a few simple guidelines.

If you think you’re about to fall, touch and bend your knees regardless of whether you’re wearing rental skates or newly purchased ice skates (which you should get sharpened if you bought them online).

If you’re gliding on the ice, marching, or attempting a one-foot scooter push, it’s critical to touch your knees as soon as you lose your balance.

If you don’t want to pass out in front of your friends, family, or fellow ice skaters, never wave or swing your arms wide when you’re off balance.

When you’re losing your balance, slightly lean your body forward while bending your knees and stretching your arms out in front of you is the best position to take.

Putting your arms behind you is never a good idea.

If you feel like you’re about to fall over, avoid straightening your knees and tensing up your body.

If you do happen to fall, make sure you fall to one side to avoid hitting your back on your tailbone or falling forward in an awkward manner.

“Lower your center of gravity, slide onto one hip, relax, and collapse all the way to the ice,” suggests Learn to Skate USA.

“Tuck your chin to keep your head from snapping back and hitting the ice.

“Don’t try to break your fall with your hands.”

If you’ve fallen and need to get back on your feet, rolling over onto your hands and knees is the best way to do so.

Place one foot on the ice in front of you, between your hands, and push up to a standing position with your knee.

Toes should be pointed straight, feet parallel, and knees slightly bent once you’re standing.

Before gliding, I always tell my new students to take small marching steps with their toes slightly pointed out…

