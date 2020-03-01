This is Casa Cacao, the luxurious and expensive boutique hotel of the Roca brothers

Spring is falling and, with flowers and new birds, Casa Cacao also arrived. Four years this project has been at the head of Anna Payet and Jordi Roca, the genius behind the desserts of El Celler de Can Roca. Birds are born with spring, after a short gestation; for various reasons, the boutique hotel, shop, workshop and chocolate shop, located in the Plaza Cataluña in Gerona, took four turns at the sun was born. “We have it too much thought, we made a movie, we took out a book (Planet Books), and, finally, it is a reality,” explains the cook moved. “When we removed the papers to the windows of the workshop and the entrance of the hotel, it was like opening a gift, a gift that we had been waiting for many years,” he shares.

Anna Payet, his sister-in-law, Joan’s wife, agrees. “It was very exciting”. Payet is a hospitality professional who has made a career in teaching and runs the hotel. «Opening Casa Cacao was a pending issue for me; since I was little I am passionate about taking good care of people, taking care of them; With this project, finally, I make one of my professional dreams come true, ”he confesses. “I am 53 years old, my children have grown up, I have the theory, the experience and all the energy,” he adds. Others think about calling or leave their dreams in a drawer. Payet and his brother-in-law, no. In that they seem, in addition to having a gift from people, they are stubborn. «There was one day, one day alone, that crossed my mind to cancel everything; I looked in the mirror and told myself, come on, move on, ”shares the tourism professor.

The permits, the endless bureaucracy, as well as the remains of the ancient city, which they found in the basement, were just some of the stumbling blocks that almost made them claudicate. However, although some details are still missing here and there, the hotel already has guests and the cafeteria has not stopped bursting since they opened. “Before opening the public, we did it for the neighbors, so that they knew the space, because they, like us, also suffered the works,” explains the novel director of the hotel. «They went patiently from 10 to 10, a very long line formed; It was beautiful, we had a wonderful reception, ”he says. It is not for less, the four-storey building, in which 15 luxury rooms are located, as well as a chocolate shop, a shop and a chocolate shop, had been abandoned for many years and, the small street with which it adjoins, was a Dark alley, little traveled. Everyone prefers the smell of cocoa …

Many people have traveled to Girona to learn about the cuisine of the Roca, and have discovered a beautiful city. From the hotel terrace, reserved for guests, you can enjoy views of the old wall and the cathedral. In it, breakfast is served, included in the price of 250 to 300 euros a night, for a suite for two people, and some snacks for the rest of the day. Jordi Roca is in charge of gastronomy, which includes very popular versions of hotel classics such as the Sandwich Club. The research and techniques that have led to excellence in El Celler de Can Roca are breathed through all the pores of this new adventure.

When the birds begin to fly, they learn the vicissitudes of flight. This has been the first days at the hotel. When the cake comes out of the oven, when dreams take shape, you can know if you have to add more or less sugar to the recipe. With regard to sugar, one of the demons of today, Jordi, who has always claimed desserts as the last dish eaten and the one most remembered of a glorious meal, explains that, despite the bad press they have Today, sweeteners, “we carry a lot of stress, we must allow ourselves, even a space, for an indulgence, for a joy.” In Casa Cacao, there are plenty of indulgences, they can be ordered in the form of a chocolate bonbon, made with traceability cocoa; farttone (fartón made with panettone dough) dipped in a cup of chocolate, which comes out of a handle, like a dream; or, when you lay your head on one of your goose feather pillows. For non-chocolatiers or diabetics, although the name announces otherwise, there are also alternatives: coffees, infusions, pastries and more.

Just as Payet has a hard time remembering when he dreamed of opening a hotel, Jordi has a hard time remembering his first encounter with chocolate. He smiles when he remembers that an aunt gave them a red box of chocolates for Christmas. Since then, for him, chocolates mean family, celebration, love. This is what he wanted to transmit in each corner of the boutique hotel, with the neighbors, who come to slap through the windows or have a cup of cocoa, but also with foreigners who come from the other side of the world, to try Your breakfasts: family, celebration and love. To fly!

Junior Suite Cacao BeanWhat to know

The hotel has a total of 15 rooms, 3 Cacao Origin Suites and 12 Cacao Bean Junior Suites.

Cacao Origin Junior suite: 40m2 room equipped with artisanal furniture, double bed, natural goose down pillows, smart TV, minibar, safe, ironing set, bathroom with bathtub and rain shower, hairdryer, bathrobe , Natura Bissé amenities and balcony overlooking the city. Price per night for two people: € 300 VAT included.

Cacao Bean Junior Suite: 33m2 room equipped with artisanal furniture, double bed, natural goose feather pillows, smart TV, minibar, safe, ironing set, bathroom with rain shower, hairdryer, bathrobe and amenities from Natura Bissé. Price per night for two people: € 250 VAT included.

The stay at the Casa Cacao hotel includes, in any of the two rooms, the experience of a tasting breakfast created by Joan Roca. .