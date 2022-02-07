This Is Going to Hurt: How TV Shows are Demonstrating That Reality Is More Relatable Than Fiction

This Is Going to Hurt: How Reality TV Shows Show That Fact Is More Relatable Than Fiction

The major BBC series based on the memoirs of a former junior doctor is the latest in a long line of shows based on firsthand work experience.

Mark Twain famously said, “Write what you know.”

It’s advice that authors have despised ever since.

However, a slew of new TV dramas are demonstrating the power of first-hand work experience in revealing the reality of jobs that have otherwise become cliched due to overexposure.

The Responder, which aired on BBC One and was critically acclaimed, starred a Liverpool-accented Martin Freeman as a troubled and world-weary cop – not exactly an original character.

However, because the character and his world were created by Tony Schumacher, a former and very real troubled and world-weary cop, the character and his world felt completely authentic.

Screw, a Channel 4 comedy-drama that felt like Jimmy McGovern’s gritty BBC series Time repurposed as a comedy-drama, was not created by an ex-prison warden.

However, because writer Rob Williams has spent 15 years teaching in prisons, you won’t feel like you’re being bombarded with reheated jail-house clichés.

And now, based on the bestselling memoirs of former junior doctor Adam Kay and adapted by Kay himself, comes This is Going to Hurt, a darkly humorous medical comedy-drama.

The seven-part series, starring Ben Whishaw as Adam, a doctor working a 97-hour week on an obstetrics and gynecology ward, follows Adam’s deteriorating personal and professional life, culminating in his breakdown after a caesarean section gone tragically wrong.

Don’t worry if that doesn’t sound like fun to watch.

This is Going to Hurt is full of the kind of gallows humour that helps doctors and nurses cope with their demanding jobs.

Adam complains about being “constantly splashed with bodily fluids… not even the fun kind” in Fleabag-style asides to the camera.

“I allowed her to sew up my sister’s perineum… the highest praise I can give,” she says of a midwife.

The Responder had its own gallows humour, despite the lack of overt comedy, with Freeman’s Scouse cop describing his job as “like whack-a-mole, except the moles are wearing trackies.”

Both Schumacher and Kay have dabbled in stand-up comedy, but it’s another shared work experience – that of eventual mental breakdown – that feels more timely.

“I didn’t want it to be that way.”

