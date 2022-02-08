This is how Hong Kong’s democracy is dying: China suppressed our Apple Daily newspaper and imprisoned my colleague.

This is how Hong Kong’s democracy is dying: China destroyed our Apple Daily newspaper and imprisoned my colleague.

Apple Daily was Hong Kong’s leading pro-democracy publication until China imprisoned its owner.

Mark L Clifford recounts the harrowing story of his colleague Jimmy Lai, the newspaper’s founder.

Just before 8 a.m., my colleague Jimmy Lai Chee-ying sent me an email that read, “I’m being arrested.”

The phone call came a few minutes later, just as I was getting into a taxi to meet him for breakfast.

His assistant told me, “Mr Lai is unable to meet you today.”

“It’s become necessary.”

Police arrived at Lai’s home on February 28, 2020, in a peaceful enclave on a hill above one of the world’s most crowded areas, Hong Kong’s Mong Kok district.

However, the outspoken businessman – who owns Apple Daily, the city’s largest pro-democracy newspaper and website – had long been a target of Chinese authorities.

He later told me, “Fifteen people came and got me into the car.”

“You had photojournalists on the scene.

It’s like a show, with people who dare to go out to protest being intimidated.”

Lai is currently incarcerated.

He’ll probably stay there for the foreseeable future, if not his entire life.

For one simple reason, the authorities have decided that he must be killed: he believes in freedom.

He is one of the few prominent businesspeople in Hong Kong who has publicly opposed the Chinese Communist Party and advocated for democracy.

As the owner of Next Digital, a powerful media company with hundreds of journalists writing for 500,000 subscribers, he made a point of doing so loudly.

That early morning arrest, followed by two years of persecution for Lai and his team, culminating in the closure of our newspaper, encapsulates the sinister changes they were campaigning against: the growing use of Hong Kong’s legal system to punish political opponents, even those who were peacefully protesting.

If they criticize the authorities on mainland China, activists and artists, bloggers and doctors, lawyers and disgruntled property owners face harassment, intimidation, arrest, jail, and even disappearance.

People in Hong Kong, on the other hand, never had to fear cops showing up at their door and arresting them on false charges.

Even after the handover to the British.

China crushed our Apple Daily newspaper and jailed my colleague – this is how Hong Kong’s democracy is dying

“In Hong Kong now we are facing a time of evil” Jimmy Lai

“What I put up with a few times a year, Lai and his family endured day in and day out” Mark L Clifford

“This is not the rule of law” Chris Patten