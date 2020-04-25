This is how the heads of state struggle with the technology of zoom chat

A crackle cuts off the words, the live broadcast stops or the microphone is completely switched off: Technical inconveniences are inevitable at video conferences. This is no different for heads of state, as was shown on Friday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) invited all leaders around the world to video chat with the Zoom program. On this occasion, the WHO announced a worldwide cooperation for research on active substances against the coronavirus.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wanted to comment on this. But the microphone didn’t want to join in. “Can you hear me now?” She asked, “can you hear me?” After the initial audio problems, Merkel routinely rewound the live performance.

“Can you unmute?”

Leaders around the world participated in one with the World Health Organization (WHO)

French President Emmanuel Macron came across less confidently: the screen behind him was slightly crooked, he gestured strongly and almost seemed to box several times on the screen.

An Arab politician was frozen on the screen forever; lip reading was required at Melinda Gates from the Gates Foundation – the tone was completely absent. “Can you unmute it?” Asked WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus elsewhere and personally tried to help over technical hurdles.

Cups or piano in the background

Most heads of state sat in front of a background with their own flags for the conference. The Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez were particularly telegenic: standing at lecterns, almost like in normal times.

The head of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, showed up in front of a cupboard with cups, the Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg with a green plant.