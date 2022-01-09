This is how we make chili with ‘dry patties’ at Wendy’s, and it may turn you off fast food forever.

This is how we make chili with ‘dry patties’ at Wendy’s, and it might turn you off fast food for good.

On TikTok, a WENDY’S employee demonstrated how the restaurant makes its chili.

@mr.mawby’s video “exposing” the chain’s food has received over 7 million views.

It’s unclear if the user in the video is a Wendy’s employee, but he does have two videos about the restaurant on his account.

An employee is seen in the video dumping “old dry pattys” into a container to soak in tap water.

The patties are cooked for a few minutes in the microwave.

After that, the employee drains the water and mashes the ground beef into bite-size chunks, which are then transferred to a bag in the store’s refrigerator.

“It goes in the fridge for a few days after this,” reads the caption on the video.

The video, however, ends without showing how the rest of the chili is made.

The recipe includes ingredients like beans, tomatoes, onions, and celery, according to the company’s website.

The practice of “exposing” fast-food restaurants has become popular among TikTok’s users, so Wendy’s isn’t the first to fall victim to it.

Users in the comments section expressed their displeasure with the restaurant’s alleged chili-making process.

“Who the hell orders chili at Wendy’s tho?” read one of the video’s top comments, which received over 109,000 likes.

Another user wrote, “I could’ve [gone]the rest of my life without knowing this.”

Some customers, on the other hand, praised Wendy’s for not wasting old meat and stated that they would order the dish again in the future.

“It’ll be bussin,” one user said.

“Idc because no fast food is going to be 5 star.”

“Was I supposed to expect you to grow it on a chili tree?” one person wondered.

Wendy’s has not yet responded to The Sun’s request for comment.

The Sun was unable to contact the video’s poster due to security features that prevented him from being contacted via direct message on his social media accounts.