This is how we make drinks appear full even when they’re half empty at McDonald’s.

A MCDONALD’S employee revealed how they make drinks appear full even when they’re only half full.

A user claimed in a TikTok video that their manager asked staff to shake drinks to make them look fuller.

“When your manager tells you to shake it to make the drink look full,” wrote user @nnennaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

After that, the worker shakes the drink until it appears to cover the cup’s sides.

She captioned the video: “Especially when it’s busy.”

The video has received over 4.4 million views and has sparked outrage.

“I pay (dollar)5-6 for a McDonald’s drink, so it better be full,” one commenter said.

“If you did that to me, you’re getting cussed out,” said another.

“I don’t understand [why]yall are being so stingy…it’s not even coming out of your paycheck…I worked to make money to pay you…” wrote a third.

Many people were perplexed as to why the employee couldn’t simply fill the cup to the brim.

Another claimed, “The same amount of time you spend shaking it is the same amount of time you can spend filling it up.”

“Isn’t this a bigger waste of time?” said another.

One user, on the other hand, set out to answer other people’s questions.

“It’s an automatic machine,” says the narrator.

“We have no control over whether it fills up completely,” they claimed.

As a result of TikTok, some people have said they will now check how full their drinks are.

“Thank you,” one user said.

“You’re going to give everyone trust issues now that you’re making them check EVERY drink,” another joked.

For others, the video sparked a debate about fast-food employees’ expectations.

One user said, “This is why people don’t respect fast food workers:(.”

Another video by the same user showed what happens when customers ask for their drinks to be refilled.

And then she takes a half-filled ice drink and tops it off with more ice.

It comes after a woman in Florida was caught on camera screaming at McDonald’s employees, prompting cops to declare her wanted.

After her coupon was turned down, the enraged customer hurled her food through a drive-thru window.

The Miramar Police Department is offering a reward for information leading to her arrest for battery.