This is Pennsylvania’s’most feared pest,’ according to research.

Nothing is more irritating than luxuriating in your spotless home, surveying it as if you were the Ponderosa, only to notice a movement out of the corner of your eye.

Pests are, without a doubt, the bane of many homeowners’ lives.

Of course, where you live can have an impact on the type of pest problem you have, as a recent study discovered after determining which pests are the “most feared” in each state.

Pest Strategies polled over 3,550 people across the country to find out not only which pests they despise the most, but also how they react to and deal with such encounters.

Cockroaches were by far the most despised type of infestation, accounting for 30% of the overall survey across 34 states, including Pennsylvania.

The most common reaction to cockroaches was disgust (21.5 percent of all respondents), but the actions people took varied from state to state.

The majority of people in Pennsylvania crush roaches when they see one.

Those Pennsylvanians are a courageous bunch.

Rodents (17.3%) were the second most feared pest in America, followed by spiders (14.3%), which aren’t particularly popular in Vermont.

While it’s difficult to find someone who doesn’t dislike spiders, Wyoming residents are especially wary of them, preferring to capture and release them outside rather than squashing them.

Wyoming residents are a brave bunch.

Fun fact: lavender, in addition to being a pleasant scent, is a natural pest repellent, so buying some and scattering it around your home is a great way to keep critters away.

If all else fails, get yourself a pair of clunky shoes.