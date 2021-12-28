This is the right decision: England will celebrate New Year’s Eve without any new Covid restrictions.

Now we know for certain: England will not observe any new Covid restrictions on New Year’s Eve.

It’s the right decision, and not just for our beleaguered public officials.

Yes, daily recorded cases reached a new high over the holidays, but that’s to be expected as families push themselves to the limit in preparation for holiday gatherings.

Deaths have remained stable, and while hospitalizations have increased, they are still a small fraction of previous Covid highs.

Nicola Sturgeon grimly nurses a whisky for Hogmanay, but hordes of her countrymen are now set to descend on English nightclubs, with a similar influx from Wales.

Boris Johnson’s approach, we’re sure, will make pub landlords across the country envious: trust people to manage their own risk, behave responsibly toward others, and, most importantly, have fun!

It’s infuriating that hospitals have taken over £53 million in parking fees from staff, patients, and visitors in the last year.

If relatives had been allowed to visit Covid patients, who knows what this backdoor tax on being sick would have been.

In their 2019 manifesto, the Conservatives acknowledged the injustice of hospital parking and ordered NHS Trusts to stop charging staff, regular patients, and parents of sick children — but it appears that some trusts have yet to receive the message.

If our nurses and other health-care heroes’ pockets are being raided just for showing up to work during a pandemic, the Clap for Carers is meaningless.

When it comes to petrol prices, British drivers’ wallets have been squeezed for far too long.

Despite The Sun’s Keep It Down campaign successfully lobbying the government, it currently costs £16 more to fill up a family car in the UK than it does in Austria.

For the 12th year in a row, the government will freeze fuel duties.

At this rate, it won’t be long before teenagers are pleading with their parents to pay for the gasoline instead of buying them a car.

Noel Gallagher, the PERMA-grumpy Oasis songsmith, says he’s so disillusioned with Labour that he’s considering forming his own party.

So far, potty-mouthed Noel has kept his policies quiet, but we’d be surprised if his masterplan didn’t include lower tobacco and alcohol taxes, as well as exile for anyone named Liam.

Some say he has the ability to transform the former Red Wall into a Wonderwall.