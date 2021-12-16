This is what happens to dead bodies on planes, and I’m a flight attendant.

I’m a flight attendant, and this is how dead bodies are handled on planes.

A FLIGHT ATTENDANT has revealed what happens to the bodies of passengers on planes.

Brieana Young, a Virgin Australia flight attendant, explained how the crew deals with a dead body during a flight.

Brieana, who lives in Melbourne, told news.com.au’s podcast, I’ve Got News For You, that it’s important for staff to show respect to the person who has died.

“If that [death on board]actually happens,” she said, “we want to be as respectful as possible.”

“They are placed in their seats specifically for landing to ensure that they are secure in the aircraft, but what’s interesting is that when the plane lands, it is treated as a crime scene.”

“As a result, the cops board the plane and conduct a thorough examination of the entire aircraft as well as the passengers.”

That means if someone dies on a flight you’re on, you could be stuck on the ground for a long time.

“So expect to be there for a little while after you land if that [death on board]happens on your flight,” Brieana continued.

If you’ve taken a few flights, there’s a good chance you’ve accidentally flown with a dead body.

Every year, tens of thousands of passengers die while being transported around the world.

To avoid alarming passengers, airlines have given dead bodies a nickname: ‘a Jim Wilson.’

The name is derived from the crates that the bodies are transported in.

HR is an abbreviation for ‘Human Remains,’ according to a pilot.

Although dead bodies are usually transported in the hold, some passengers may find themselves sitting next to one, as happened when a woman died on a flight from Turkey to Russia.

When a 50-year-old diabetic woman didn’t have any insulin, she died 45 minutes into the three-and-a-half-hour flight.

To the delight of passengers, her body was laid in the aisle under a blanket for the duration of the flight.

