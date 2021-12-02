This is what took the place of the American Girl Outlet store.

This is what this American Girl Outlet store was replaced with.

In the Hershey area, Leggings New York has opened.

The store, which is located at Tanger Outlets Hershey in Derry Township, opened last month and offers a variety of discounted leggings and accessories.

The store is located between Hanesbrands and Vera Bradley in the former location of the American Girl Outlet, which opened in August 2018 and closed on September.

Leggings New York isn’t the only newcomer to the outlets: Board andamp; Brush debuted in September, Go! Calendars debuted in August, and Sage’s Creation is set to debut later this month.

Tanger Outlets Hershey is located at 46 Outlet Square in Derry Township, and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

From 9 p.m. to 9 a.m., Sunday through Thursday.

Friday and Saturday, though shopping center hours may vary on certain days during the holiday season.

Moreover, some store hours may vary.

