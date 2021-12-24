This is why, if you work in a hotel, you should never use the in-room plates.

This is why, if you work in a hotel, you should never use the room plates.

Using the crockery in your hotel room is standard procedure for people who are staying the night.

However, a hotel employee has revealed why a plate should never be used in a hotel room.

Reddit user RedRose_812, who works at a boutique hotel, claims that their rooms have kitchenettes with plates, cutlery, and pans.

They discovered that many of the guests’ cleanliness was not up to par.

“It was fairly common for people to use the kitchenette dishes and then simply put them back in the cabinet without washing them,” they wrote.

“As a point of reference, the hotel provided dishes (two to three plates and bowls, etc. ), silverware, and a few cooking pots, pans, and utensils.

“Each room also has a mini dishwasher, for which the hotel provided both detergent and regular dish soap for hand washing.

“It didn’t bother me in the least that there were dishes in the sink.”

It wasn’t a big deal if I put them in the dishwasher.

“However, who puts dirty, crusty dishes away as if they hadn’t been used? GROSS”

One commenter said it makes them “shudder” to think about how those people live at home.

“Makes you wonder about those people’s habits in general,” they wrote.

“Like, are there families out there who don’t wash their dishes at all? It’s just years of crusty food? I shudder to think.”

If you absolutely must use them, scrub them thoroughly first.

According to the staff, you should never use the glasses in the room without first washing them.

“Never trust glass in rooms,” user WitcherofWallStreet previously warned.

[Cleaning staff] is so short on time that they will clean the glasses with the same rags that they use to clean the bathroom; after all, their goal is to make the room appear clean.

A group of hotel workers has shared some of the revolting things they’ve discovered lurking beneath the sheets, ranging from mysterious stains on the bed to filthy garbage bags.

Other hotel employees have revealed which guests they despise, and you could be one of them.