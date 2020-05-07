«This is worse than 9/11»

Trump comments on the corona crisis

1.2 million infections, 71,000 deaths: According to President Trump, the effects of the corona pandemic have hit the US worse than the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

1 / 3rd US President Donald Trump highlighted the extent of the Corona crisis in the White House on May 6, 2020, referring to past events: “This is really the worst attack we have ever had,” he said. KEYSTONE The number of deaths from a coronavirus infection is more than 71,000 according to the US University of Johns Hopkins KEYSTONE With more than 1.2 million infections confirmed, the United States is the hardest hit by the corona pandemic in the world. KEYSTONE

US President Donald Trump commented on the scope of the corona crisis on Wednesday. “It’s really the worst attack we’ve ever had,” he said in the White House.

“It’s worse than Pearl Harbor. That is worse than the World Trade Center. There has never been an attack like this before and it should never have happened. It could have been stopped at the origin. It could have been stopped in China, »said the US president.

Trump made the extent of the corona crisis clear by referring to past events: In the Japanese attack in Pearl Harbor on Hawaii, the United States had more than 2,400 deaths on December 7, 1941, during the Second World War. On September 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed in terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, among others.

“This is a terrible idea”

Promotions

The US President had considered to dissolve the White House Corona Working Group. On Wednesday, however, he announced that the panel of experts would continue to work “until it was no longer needed”. The “Task Force” should increasingly take care of the return to normal operations in the country and add two or three new members.

Trump himself said on a visit to the state of Arizona on Tuesday that the working group should be replaced by a new team that focused on safely reopening the economy.

The announcement to say goodbye to the expert working group met with criticism. “Dissolving the task force now is a terrible idea,” Harvard doctor Ashish Jha told CNN. The United States was still in the middle of the pandemic and many people would still be infected and die. “I’m very concerned that if we don’t hear from Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci anymore, the situation could get worse,” said Jha.

1.2 million infections, 71,000 deaths

The President made no secret of his change of course with a view of the group in the White House on Wednesday. “I thought we could dissolve them earlier, but I didn’t know how popular the task force was until yesterday.” According to his announcement, he had received several calls from respectable people who had asked him to stick to the work group. “It is valued in public.” By Monday, the government would announce which members would also be included in the round.

He wants to limit the devastating economic consequences of the pandemic by quickly easing the restrictions. This is also important for him in view of November if the president wants to be elected for a second term.

Despite the successes claimed by Pence and Trump in the fight against the pathogen, the corona pandemic in the USA does not seem to be under control for a long time. So far, according to researchers at the University of Johns Hopkins, more than 1.2 million infections have been detected in the United States, and more than 71,000 people have died as a result of an infection with the virus. According to an influential model that had already been used several times by the government, the number of deaths could increase to around 134,000 by the summer.

(SDA)