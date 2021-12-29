This isn’t going to be a particularly good year.

MY New Year’s Resolution for 2022 is to offend someone gratuitously at least once a day.

We’re not going to stay on this planet for very long.

To get the most out of life, you must maximize your pleasure.

Also, to drink a lot more alcohol and glue the cogs on my exercise bike together.

Because, once again, it hasn’t been the best of years.

If Covid fails to entice you, your gas bills will.

It’s either that or the woke nutters’ screeching.

Or BoJo, with his epic incompetence and Cabinet of gibbons and dingbats, with Priti Patel and Liz Truss duly excluded.

I don’t think people will be all teary-eyed and nostalgic in 2021.

Unless they enjoyed being imprisoned in one of those dreadful airport quarantine hotels for ten days after returning from a winter sun holiday in Lanzarote.

Or if you got a weird kick out of wearing a mask and inhaling heavily in Waitrose’s fruit and veg aisle.

The hope is that 2022 will be a lot better.

I’m afraid I don’t see it right now.

Not with the medics shrieking blue murder whenever someone gets a cold.

Not to mention the fact that my blood pressure is rising faster than the cost of living.

We must, however, remain hopeful.

And if 2022 is going to be a step up from 2021, there are a few things I’m hoping will happen.

Here are some of my New Year’s resolutions.

There are several things I’d like to see happen in 2022, including cats being forced to wear ankle tags similar to those worn by criminals.

Matt Hancock, the former Secretary of State for Health, will be given a new job in Sheerness running a whelk stall.

But for now, that’ll have to suffice.

Whatever happens in 2022, I hope you all survive it and, who knows, have fun.