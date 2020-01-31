This Morning Eamonn drops Ruth marriage split jibe as they ‘take argument off air’

This Morning’s Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford spoke to Emma Kenny about ending their marriage as she spoke to them about the phone in today

This Morning presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford spoke to Emma Kenny about today’s phone-in, which is about life-changing decisions.

Eamonn said: “We’ve got a life-changing decision to make, haven’t we Ruth?”

Ruth turned around and said: “Do we?”

Eamonn joked: “Yes, what colour we’re going to paint the downstairs hall. We can’t seem to agree on it.”

Ruth replied: “Yes any colour you suggest, I don’t like,” to which Eamonn started to protest.

She added: “But we’ll carry this on off air, don’t worry Emma.”

Eamonn said: “This could be a marriage breaker, we may need your help.”

Emma promised she would help them through their row, as the pair quickly moved on with the conversation.

Awkward…

Later. the pair brought up their dilemma once again as they discussed their hall and stairs paint, as Ruth snapped: “Later!”

Eamonn replied: “It is very important to me, we’ve been arguing about this for two years. It has been longer than Brexit.”

Emma awkwardly said: “You could always go with gunpowder grey, it goes with everything.”

The pair have had a dramatic week this week, as they attended the National Television Awards with the rest of the This Morning presenters.

Things turned awkward as the show won Best Live Magazine show for the tenth year, and Phillip Schofield asked Ruth to make a speech.

Ruth looked very awkward as Phillip put his hand around her waist whilst she thanked the viewers for their support.

Fans commented on how tense the moment seemed, after reports that Ruth made an official complaint about Phillip’s behaviour towards her.

After, Eamonn and Phillip reportedly clashed as Eamonn was seen yanking the NTA out of Phillip’s hands and giving it to Ruth.

The trio reportedly don’t get on after Phillip interrupted Ruth live on air during a link to Loose Women, causing her to throw her pen in fury.

This Morning continues on Monday at 10am on ITV.