This Morning has received numerous complaints following a contentious interview with deaf Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis.

This Morning has received a barrage of complaints following a contentious interview with deaf Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis.

The debate has been dubbed ‘pointless’ by many ITV show fans.

This Morning’s producers and hosts have come under fire for their handling of an interview with recent Strictly winner and EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis.

On Tuesday (11 January), the dancing champion joined hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, along with her professional partner Giovanni Pernice, to discuss the upcoming Strictly tour, which she will be accompanied by an interpreter due to her deafness.

Fans of the morning magazine show, on the other hand, have blasted the interview, claiming that the camera’s framing cut out Rose’s use of sign language during the conversation, making it difficult for other viewers with hearing impairments to understand what was being said.

For the most part, the interpreter for the 27-year-old was kept off screen.

“Can we normalise having the camera not cut out when guests use sign language? Many people are watching her sign as their preferred way of communication,” tweeted @Bahamut_paladin, a This Morning viewer.

“I think it would help if the This Morning camera crew showed Rose’s hands when she’s talking instead of panning into her face,” another added.

“Why not have subtitles for the hard of hearing for this interview, or have the interpreter actually visible on screen,” @Dc7073Bloss tweeted.

For those who have difficulty hearing, this interview is pointless.”

The winner of the BBC hit dance show’s 2021 series, Ayling-Ellis, told the panel of presenters that she wanted British Sign Language to be recognized as an official language in England.

“It’s time to value sign language more,” she says.

“It has such a rich history… people aren’t aware of how beautiful the language is.”

“Please show Rose’ hands so that deaf people can see what she is saying!” one This Morning viewer tweeted, while another added, “Cameraman needs to be showing Rose signing!”