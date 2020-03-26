This Now TV Stick Deal Comes Bundled With Three Passes and It’s Come at the Perfect Time

Now that you won’t be leaving the house for the foreseeable future, you’re going to need to find ways to entertain yourself – and if you live with other people, they’re going to need distractions too. So thank god for Very’s latest Now TV deal.

For just £29.99 you can pick up a Now TV stick at Very along with a one month pass for Sky Cinema, and Entertainment, as well as a one-day Sports pass. The bundle also comes with a remote that supports voice search and commands. The Entertainment pass is usually £8.99 per month, while the Sky Cinema pass is £11.99 per month. The Sports day pass is priced £9.98 (really?), and if you chuck in the Now TV stick at £24.99, the total comes to almost £56. So this deal saves you over 50 per cent. Now TV does have its own smart stick bundles, but Very’s deal still beats what the site currently has on offer.

The streaming service also offers an upgrade for £3 a month that adds HD, and Dolby 5.1 Surround Sound. This boost applies to up to three devices at the same time, although it’s an option for hayu or the Kids pass. The boost will also bump up your sports content to 50fps on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels. Now TV Boost needs a minimum broadband speed of 12Mbps, although with a number of services lowering the quality of their streams in Europe to deal with the increased usage now that a few countries are on lockdown – us included, in case you had a wild one last night and are still recovering in a ditch somewhere – it might not be worth paying extra for that right now. [Very via TechRadar]