This roadside memorial for a 23-year-old woman killed in a car accident could be the largest in New Jersey.

This roadside memorial for a 23-year-old woman killed in a car accident in New Jersey could be the largest in the state.

It all started with a single plant.

Pat and Pam Zitani placed it on the side of Route 130 north near where their son Vincent “Vinnie” Zitani was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Robbinsville in June 2019.

The plant sparked others, and mourners began leaving mementos at Zitani’s gravesite, where he was 23 years old and from Hamilton.

Roadside memorials are nothing new, and many of them grow into large, detailed memorials with landscaped areas.

However, Vinnie’s may be the largest in New Jersey, at least in Mercer County.

The memorial, which is located just north of Timothy’s Garden Center, is easily 20 feet long and is anchored by a large wooden cross and bookended by tall light poles that Pat installed into the ground.

It features a stone bench, a large statue of Mary, Jesus’ mother, and a variety of smaller garden items, including a gnome and a winged pig, all of which are illuminated by several lights at night.

The memorial is surrounded on the back by a black fence.

A piece of Vinnie Zitani’s wrecked car – his prized 1989 Trans Am – was also found at the scene, as well as photographs and messages left by mourners.

Pat Zitani recently stated, “It just grew.”

NJ Advance Media for NJcom The Vinnie Zitani memorial on Route 130 north in Robbinsville in November 2021.

He explained that the family did not intend to create such a large memorial; it grew organically.

The family said yes when people asked to put something that reminded them.

Alternatively, they could remove the item and replace it later.

Tyler, the couple’s son, built the bench.

“Vinnie touched a lot of people,” Pat explained, “so I figured, why not let them put something there if they want?”

Vinnie Zitani died in a multi-vehicle crash on June 24, 2019, in which seven other people were injured.

His family said in 2019 that he’d successfully overcome his addiction to painkillers, which stemmed from a chronic joint condition, that he was working more, and that the repairs on his Trans Am were completed in the previous two years.

He was having such a good time.

The situation is…

