This SIM-Only Deal is the Cheapest You’ll Find Right Now

If you’re looking for a cheap, flexible SIM in the midst of this lockdown furore, iD Mobile has a fantastic range of deals right now.

iD Mobile is Carphone Warehouse’s network (which happens to be closing all 531 of its UK high street branches next month), and has a handful of limited-time offers on ridiculously cheap SIM cards right now. So if you’re all set for a handset, and are looking to cut costs over the next few weeks because of uncertainty over your finances now that we’re all on lockdown, or you just want to save some serious cash, you should take a gander.

All of these SIMs are on a 30-day rolling contract and are available for a limited time only. iD Mobile is also making it easier to deal with the lockdown by confirming that customers’ data won’t be used when visiting the NHS website.

Feature image credit: Unsplash