This Smartphone’s Battery Will Last You 60 Whole Days and it’s Less Than £200

21 SHARES Share Tweet

If you’re going to be stranded up a mountain in the foreseeable future, or lazy enough that putting your phone on to charge every night has become a menial task that’s just beneath you, you can just buy one of these phones every time its’s out of juice. It’s just that cheap.

Well, maybe not that cheap, but it’s pretty bloody inexpensive. Blackview’s BV9100 Rugged smartphone is exactly that; a waterproof little brick with a 6.3-inch FHD+ waterdrop screen with a whopping 13,000mAh battery. You could get lost in the wilderness for a month with thing and still have enough charge to document your rescue on social media a month later, along with a bunch of selfies to mark the occasion.

The smartphone usually retails for $269.99 (£218) but Blackview has knocked $70 of the price, making it a cool $199.99 (£161). It comes in grey and silver for a little bit of pizzazz, and that hefty battery utilises 30W super-fast charging to get to full capacity in two and a half hours. This phone is obviously meant for the great outdoors, or for someone really clumsy, and the price is in that sweet spot that makes it a bargain – if it’s your cup of tea. If you’re interested, you can check out the BV9100 right here. [TechRadar]