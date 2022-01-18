This spring, the Parkhead Tesco supermarket in Glasgow will close permanently.

The Parkhead Tesco supermarket in Glasgow will close permanently this spring.

The supermarket behemoth had served notice on their 12-month-old lease after failing to reach an agreement with the landlord last summer.

It has been announced that a large Glasgow supermarket will close permanently in the spring.

The Tesco Extra store in Parkhead is set to close, which would be a devastating blow to the city’s east end.

After failing to reach an agreement with the landlord, the supermarket behemoth was forced to serve notice on their 12-month-old lease last summer.

It was announced today that the store will close its doors for the last time on April 30.

Tesco says it can’t rule out layoffs, but it will try to repurpose employees where possible.

“We have made the difficult decision to close our Glasgow Parkhead store,” a Tesco spokesperson said.

“Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to reach an agreement with the landlord on a long-term future for the store.”

“Our top priority is to support affected colleagues, and we’ll do everything we can to find alternative jobs for those who want to stay.”

Forge Retail Park Unit Trust, the landlord, has been contacted for comment.

When reports of a possible closure surfaced in July 2021, Labour and Co-op MSP for the Glasgow Region Paul Sweeney said the store had been “loss-making” and that negotiations with the site’s landlord had so far failed, causing concern about job losses.

“More bad news for Glasgow’s East End today as Tesco announce the closure of their Parkhead store in a year due to it being loss-making,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Tesco has tried to negotiate a smaller floorspace with the landlord, but he has refused.

“I’ve offered to help in these discussions.”