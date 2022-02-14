This spring, The Scallop’s Tale, a new Bearsden seafood restaurant and takeaway, will open.

The Scallop’s Tale, a new Bearsden seafood restaurant and takeaway, is set to open this spring.

Posh Fish And Chips, Battered Haddock, and Pizza Crunch suppers will be available on the Scallop’s Tale’s extensive dine-in and take-away menu.

The Scallop’s Tale, a brand new seafood restaurant, is set to open in Bearsden this spring.

Owners hope that after investing over £350,000 in the family seafood restaurant, it will become a popular dining destination for local and visiting foodies.

The two-story restaurant and takeaway, which is set to open in April at Bearsden Cross, aims to provide a “refined family dining experience” unlike anything else in the area.

The Scallop’s Tale will have a large menu for dine-in and take-out, with locally sourced fresh signature seafood dishes.

‘The Scallops High Tea for Two’ is a must-try menu item that includes two ‘Posh Fish and Chips,’ Sourdough Bread, and Tea with Cakes and Scones, perfect for sharing and socializing.

Meanwhile, a variety of non-seafood dishes, including vegetarian and vegan options, as well as smaller portions for children, will be available.

Furthermore, The Scallop’s Tale Fish and Chip takeaway menu includes all of the classic dishes that customers have come to expect, all of which are prepared with the same fresh, locally sourced ingredients and cooked to the same high standard as the dine-in menu.

Executive chef Stephen Pohler created both menus, and his impressive resume includes stints at the Lisini Dalziel Park Hotel, the Hilton Garden Inn, Crowne Plaza, and the Radisson Red in Glasgow.

Dr. Usman Qureshi, who lives in Bearsden with his young family, is ecstatic at the prospect of adding something new to the area’s culinary offering, and has gone to great lengths to ensure that the Scallop’s Tale is a welcomed addition to the community even before it opens its doors.

To ensure that noise and odours from the restaurant are minimized, the businessman, who is also a doctor, has spent upwards of £25,000 on a state-of-the-art air filtration system typically found in listed buildings.

He’s also put in a cutting-edge air conditioning system to keep the restaurant cool no matter what time of year it is, as well as a’scent diffusion’ system to give The Scallop’s Tale a distinct and enticing aroma that will make each visit more memorable.

In other Bearsden-related good news,

Short summary of Infosurhoy