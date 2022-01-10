This summer, British Airways will start weekly flights to the Azores, with fares starting at £106.

This summer, British Airways will begin weekly flights to the Azores, with fares starting at £106.

The airline will operate A320 aircraft with 180 seats once a week to the Portuguese islands of So Miguel and Terceira.

Flights to So Miguel will begin on July 2 and will run until September 3, while flights to Terceira will begin on July 10 and will run until August 28.

The four-and-a-half-hour flight from Heathrow takes 1,562 miles and costs £106 each way.

The island of Terceira is home to Angra, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and the island’s stunning laurel forests still contain large areas of native flora.

The crater lakes of Sete Cidades, also known as “The Lake of Seven Cities,” are one of Portugal’s seven natural wonders.

The climate on the islands is milder and rainier than in other parts of Portugal.

“It’s fantastic to be in a position to launch two new routes next summer from Heathrow,” said Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ director of network and alliances.

These two Azores Islands will be an excellent addition to our network, providing more options in one of Europe’s most popular destinations for British nature lovers.”

Meanwhile, the Azores are aiming for gold certification as a sustainable tourist destination.

When Earthcheck awarded the islands with the “silver” category in 2019, they became the first region in Portugal to be certified as a sustainable tourist destination.

Through tourism, the islands are continuing to develop their environmentally friendly principles in areas such as lodging, restaurants, activities, and transportation.

