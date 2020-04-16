This summer the beaches could have cubicles to avoid the coronavirus

An Italian company has developed a possible solution to maintain the safety distance this summer on the beaches and avoid the spread of the coronavirus: these are transparent plastic cubicles that isolate bathers in each deckchair. The project is still under study, but These are portable devices made of iron or aluminum and polycarbonate or plexiglass screens, which would protect bathers from the cough and sneeze of their lounger neighbors.

They would have dimensions of 4.5 meters per side and an access of one and a half meters wide, within which the deckchair, parasol or any element would be located, although the size could be adapted.

“After observing the use of these dividing structures in hospitals and nursing homes, we thought that they could also be used on the beaches,” explains the sales manager of the Nuovaneon company, Marco Giusti.

So far Nuovaneon has already received requests from several hotel companies, according to Giusti, for those who work with personalized projects waiting for new official regulations to regulate access to the beaches. The company, specialized in assembling exhibitors for the ceramics sector, had to close at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, but they found a new business vein in this type of structure.

They recently reopened to manufacture protective screens for healthcare personnel, or protective structures in restaurants and offices, which has been very successful, Giusti points out. “First, we received requests from the municipalities and companies for which we normally work, but We now have many new clients. We have expanded the business ”, he points out.

The dividing screens will be used in bars and restaurants to separate the different diners, in public offices or even in fire stations, according to the head of the company, who ensures that the Ministry of the Interior has already requested this material.

The use of these cubicles on the beaches, however, is still in the air, since the Government and regional administrations have not yet specified whether they will be able to open in summer and, if so, with what restrictions, when in Italy General confinement will still be in effect until at least May 3.

Giusti admits that they are waiting for the “official regulations” to find out how they can manufacture these devices, so for the moment they are working with hypotheses with the hotel companies. The company in Modena (north), founded 30 years ago and with 60 workers, has experienced an unexpected economic revival with this new situation.

In Spain there will be distance on the beaches

In Spain, the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto has already announced that social distancing would have to be maintained even on the beach when they are reopened. In an interview in the newspaper El País, the minister assured that it is important to maintain the health recommendations, “we are going to have to internalize what we are already doing now, hand washing, social distancing even on the beaches.”

Maroto added that “until the vaccine arrives nothing will be like before. The agglomerations will have limitations to maintain the safety distance. We will not be able to buy the same, in the workspaces we will have to live with safety distances … It is not that we will not be able to eat together, or see a movie, we can, but there will be a time when we have to do a a little further apart ». .