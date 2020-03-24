This Tuesday, like every day, ABC awaits you at the kiosk with the best information about the coronavirus

Crises such as the terrible pandemic that plagues Spain and much of the world make information, once again, a key piece for citizens. That is why, even with the state of alarm, risk and restrictions, ABC continues to keep its appointment with readers every day.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, there will also be plenty of newsstands. In the framework of its special coverage of the advance of the virus, our newspaper will analyze in depth the drama of the nursing homes uncovered by the Army; the problem of Madrid with the collapse of the funeral parlors and the habilitation as a morgue of the Ice Palace and the small hope that the decrease of the cases in the ICU supposes.

We will also offer in the newspaper all the details of the economic measures announced by Donald Trump in the United States and the account of the trial of absolute closure in Italy. On the other hand, we will review the career of the actress Lucía Bosé as a farewell tribute.

