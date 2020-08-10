This Website Shows You the Current Lockdown Situation in Any UK Postcode

Local lockdown rules seem to be springing up and changing all the time, so it’s no surprise that most of us are confused about what is and isn’t allowed.

Doing the Lord’s work (well, the government’s work, actually) is Redditor ThingWithTheStuff, who’s taken it upon themselves to create a brilliantly simple lockdown checker website that’ll tell you exactly what’s going on in any given postcode.

Here’s the situation at Giz Towers:

Meanwhile, in locally-locked-down Preston:

Obviously, don’t take this third party website as gospel and make any expensive or hard to change plans based on what it says, but it does do a superb job of making things simple. And also showing up the government for how they should be handling the situation. (The official government page about local lockdowns is here, and it’s just a list of press releases that aren’t even in chronological order).

Try LockdownChecker for yourself here. [Reddit]