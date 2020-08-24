This Website Shows You What Bins Look Like Around the UK

Clearly, we have reached peak boredom, because a site that lets you tour the UK in terms of wheely bins has become surprisingly popular.

Receiving over 1000 votes on the CasualUK subreddit, #govbins shows you with pleasingly consistent images exactly what the standard-issue bin is like in different areas of the country.

That consistency is not accidental: the site was run single-handedly by creator Harry Trimble for three years, and although he’s now allowing submissions, the rules are very exacting. Which results in this lovely conformity:

100 #govbins catalogued 🎉 https://t.co/jkNGOrD9pT pic.twitter.com/VLXmRiPUBf

— Harry Trimble (@HarryTrimble) July 31, 2018

The bins themselves, of course, are not remotely consistent – which has led Redditors to suggest some kind of ‘national bin’ to give our rubbish an identity, like post boxes. For instance, what is this skirty nonsense on the Bromsgrove bin?

Explore the bins (not literally) and submit yours if it’s not there at #govbins.

All images: screenshots via #govbins