This week, central Pennsylvania will see below-freezing temperatures, strong cold winds, and possibly more snow.

This week, central Pennsylvania will experience sub-freezing temperatures, strong cold winds, and possibly more snow.

After a blustery but dry start to the week, forecasters say more snow is possible in the coming days.

The National Weather Service forecasts a sunny Tuesday, but highs will only reach the low 30s, making it feel even colder due to a chance of nearly 30 mph winds.

Wednesday is expected to be overcast, with highs in the low 40s, according to forecasters.

Rain and snow showers are expected to begin overnight Wednesday into Thursday, according to forecasters.

Wednesday night and Thursday could see less than an inch of snow.

Snow should end around 10 a.m., according to forecasters.

Today is Thursday.

Despite the fact that the rest of the day will be dry, forecasters predict that 20 mph winds will blow into the area, keeping temperatures below freezing.

Forecasters predict that temperatures will drop as low as 12 degrees overnight Thursday and Friday.

Friday will be sunny, with highs in the low 20s, according to forecasters.

Right now,

A high near 33°F will be partly sunny.

Tonight is a special occasion.

It’ll be cloudy with a low of around 21 degrees.

Wed.

With a high near 41, it’ll be mostly cloudy.

Wednesday Evenings

Low will be around 27 degrees.

There is a 90% chance of precipitation.

On Thursday,

The temperature will be around 31 degrees.

There is an 80% chance of rain.

Thursday Evening

Lows in the mid-twenties, with a chance of rain.

Today is Friday.

With a high near 22, it will be partly sunny.

Friday Evening

Partly cloudy, with a low of 11 degrees.

There’s a 30% chance of rain today.