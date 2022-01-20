This week, more snow is expected across the United States; how much will fall in your state?

This week, more snow is expected to hit millions of Americans across the country.

The first storm is expected to hit Wednesday and Thursday, bringing snow to the Ohio Valley, the Northeast, and the mid-Atlantic.

Louisville, Kentucky, Charleston, South Carolina, and Washington, DC are all along its path, and forecasters say one to three inches of snow could fall in each city.

“In the Wednesday night to Thursday time frame, a narrow, sneaky zone of three inches of snow could develop from parts of the Tennessee Valley to the lower Mid-Atlantic coast,” Accuweather meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

From Wednesday to Thursday, parts of New Jersey could see two inches of rain.

On Tuesday night, the National Weather Service’s Mount Holly office raised the possible snowfall totals for parts of the state.

The National Weather Service has forecasted one to three inches of snow for New York City starting Wednesday night and continuing into Thursday morning, with a 30% chance of more snow arriving Friday and Saturday morning.

As if that weren’t bad enough, another, more powerful storm is expected to hit the Southeast and East Coast on Friday and Saturday, according to USA Today.

Forecasters aren’t sure what the storm will bring, but residents of Washington, DC, Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston should keep an eye on the weather forecast because the storm could move northwards from the south Friday night and into Saturday, according to Accuweather.

Between Friday and early Saturday, a mix of snow and ice could cause travel chaos in Georgia, the Carolinas, Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, and southern New Jersey.

According to Chris Dolce of the Weather Channel, it’s too early to make precise snow or ice predictions for this storm.

He did say, however, that parts of the Southeast could see significant snow and ice.

For the most up-to-date information and updates, visit our Snow Storm live blog…

“We’ll see little to no snow if it stays mostly out to sea,” the National Weather Service said Tuesday morning, “while a track closer to the coast could result in significant snow.”

The two winter storms are expected to follow up on last weekend’s storm, which dumped snow in parts of New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania from Sunday night to Monday morning.

Two people were killed in a car accident in North Carolina on Sunday.

“Exceeding safe speed…,” according to the state highway patrol.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.